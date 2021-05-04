A 33-year-old man who was wanted in connection to a burglary investigation has been captured by Superior Court of Guam Marshals.

Eric Roy De Castro is being held at the Department of Corrections.

Along with the warrant of arrest, De Castro was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and theft by receiving stolen property, prison records state.

Detectives with the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division had executed a search warrant on a home on Estralita Street in Tamuning on March 31 where they found several items that had been reported stolen.

The items were confiscated and taken in as evidence as part of an ongoing burglary investigation, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Police had issued a wanted flyer for De Castro on April 21 in connection to the burglary investigation and were granted an arrest warrant about a week later.

Marshals located De Castro at a home in Tamuning on Monday, Tapao said.

Further details of the alleged burglary have not yet been released.