25-year-old Ronat Chutaro faces a murder charge after being caught by Guam Police Department officers on Christmas morning.

He was wanted by authorities in connection to a Dec. 8 stabbing in Tamuning that turned deadly.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio said Chutaro is the prime suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk.

The victim was being treated at the Guam Memorial Hospital, but died six days later .

A death investigation is underway.

Still, no word when an autopsy will be performed. Chutaro was arrested on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, eluding a police officer, and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Department of Corrections.