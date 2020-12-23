A death investigation and a police search are underway for a 25-year-old man accused in a deadly stabbing in Tamuning.

The Guam Police Department issued a second call-out to the community for help in locating Ronat Chutaro.

"He is now the prime suspect wanted in connection to this investigation. He is wanted for questioning," said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio, as his investigators are dealing with what he called a possible homicide. "We have been actively searching for him since information was made available."

Investigators said officers responded to the parking lot of an apartment building behind the DOCOMO PACIFIC headquarters in Tamuning on Dec. 8.

It was there that police found 54-year-old Arthur Wakuk, who had been stabbed. Wakuk was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital and died six days later.

Police are not ready to say what type of weapon was used or whether officers had found it at the scene.

Ignacio also declined to say where and how many times Wakuk had been stabbed.

"If anybody out there is harboring Ronat Chutaro or hindering his apprehension and in any way, shape or form helping him elude the Guam Police Department, you will be held accountable, and you will be charged and prosecuted by the attorney general of Guam," he said.

The police chief said a second person has since been arrested in connection with the incident, but the suspect's name and charges have not been made public.

Authorities have also reached out to law enforcement partners to ensure Chutaro does not leave the island.

"The public should be aware of that and take the necessary measures not to approach him," he said.

The chief also admitted an autopsy is planned, but it could be two to four weeks before a pathologist arrives on island to perform it.

"We have to fly in a forensic pathologist from Hawaii to conduct the autopsy," Ignacio said.

Chutaro was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and has a tattoo on his upper arm area of the letters "JBC."

He is known to frequent the Hemlani Apartments by DOCOMO, Hemlani Apartments and RC Apartments in Dungcaville in Tamuning, the Tamuning Mayor's Office, beaches in East Hagåtña, Tamuning and Tumon, as well as Mansana Lane in Upper Tumon.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7 or submit tips to Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. A separate hotline has been set up at 888-0566.

Criminal history

Chutaro's arrest history goes back to 2013 when he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and underage drinking, according to prison records.

He was also arrested in 2014 on charges of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, and in 2018 on charges of first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, assault against a peace officer, rioting, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, jurisdiction over an adult and guilt by complicity.