A man who had an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with a 2020 drug possession case is facing new criminal charges in the Superior Court of Guam after officers allegedly found methamphetamine while responding to a call in Agat on Tuesday night.

Garrett James Nauta, 27, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as third-degree felony.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a suspicious car in Agat when they saw Nauta in the passenger seat and a woman in the driver's seat.

Nauta initially gave officers another name, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe with suspected meth residue, and a baggie containing suspected meth.

Nauta allegedly admitted the drugs belonged to him, and that he had recently smoked "ice" at his home.