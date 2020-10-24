A 40-year-old Guam man wanted for questioning in connection with several retail theft complaints has been caught.

Eric Lee Quenga Flores, also known as Kimo, 40, is in police custody, Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao confirmed on Friday.

Flores was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and fraudulent use of a license plate, according to documents filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to court documents, police responded to a report of a suspicious car in Tamuning on Thursday.

The suspect was spotted in the driver's seat with two passengers, documents state.

Officers learned the suspect had four warrants of arrest.

Police noted the license plate on the suspect’s car was registered to another vehicle, and that the original license plate has been confiscated by GPD, documents state.

During a search, officers found a small baggie with meth and a clear glass pipe with meth residue, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

As the suspect was being escorted into the police precinct, he allegedly told police, “You found the ice and pipe in the car, right? It’s mine. I’m not going to lie. Those two girls have nothing to do with anything. Anything you find illegal is mine.”

On Tuesday, authorities asked the community for help in locating Flores, who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Flores had at least three prior cases, Post files state:

• Flores was arrested in April 2019 on charges of credit card fraud, attempted retail theft and retail theft.

• He was one of four people charged in 2018 in connection with the theft of more than $1,000 worth of Spam, corned beef and rice from two stores.

• He was arrested in a 2015 case of burglary, theft and forgery.