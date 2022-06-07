Investigators have released additional information about the ongoing search for a 25-year-old man who is wanted for questioning regarding multiple ongoing criminal investigations.

Steven Michael Salas is wanted for multiple stalking and family violence investigations, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

A wanted person flyer was initially released Friday night asking the community to help find him.

According to the flyer, Salas is armed with a black pistol. The flyer warns residents not to approach him. He’s believed to be avoiding authorities.

Salas was last seen in late May at GHURA 501. He had green hair at the time, according to the flyer.

Salas is about 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 145 to 155 pounds. Police said he’s known to frequent Ironwood Estates on Chalan Lumasu, Dededo; the parking lot area of Guam Memorial Hospital in Tamuning, and GHURA 501, particularly Dulili Loop, in Dededo.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatch at 475-8615-7.