Detectives with the Guam Police Department are searching for 25-year-old Ronat Chautaro in connection with an aggravated assault complaint reported Dec. 8 near the DOCOMO PACIFIC headquarters in Tamuning.

Chautaro is considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to police.

Chautaro was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and has a tattoo on his upper arm area of the letters "JBC."

He is known to frequent the Hemlani Apartments by DOCOMO, Hemlani Apartments and RC Apartments in Dungcaville in Tamuning, the Tamuning Mayor's Office, beaches in East Hagåtña, Tamuning and Tumon, as well as Mansana Lane in Upper Tumon.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.