Man wanted in Tamuning attack

Detectives with the Guam Police Department are searching for 25-year-old Ronat Chautaro.

He is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault complaint reported in Tamuning on Dec. 8 near the DOCOMO PACIFIC Headquarters.

“Chautaro is considered dangerous and should not be approached,” according to GPD spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Chautaro was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and has a tattoo on his upper arm area of the letters, “JBC.”

He is known to frequent the Hemlani Apartments by DOCOMO, Hemlani Apartments and RC Apartments in Dungcaville in Tamuning, the Tamuning Mayor’s Office, beaches in East Hagatna, Tamuning, and Tumon, as well as, Mansana Lane in Upper Tumon.

Anyone with is asked to call GPD at 472-8911 or 475-8615-7 or submit tips to the Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com. Police said all tip information will remain completely confidential and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest and a grand jury indictment.

Chautaro’s criminal history goes back to 2013 when he was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and minor in consumption of alcohol, according to prison records.

He was also arrested in 2014 on charges of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle, and in 2018 on charges of first-degree robbery, aggravated assault, use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, assault against a peace officer, rioting, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public drunkenness, jurisdiction over an adult, and guilty by complicity.