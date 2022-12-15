A man is wanted by police in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday.

Ray Junior Guzman, 29, is wanted by the Guam Police Department for a shooting investigation that stems “from an altercation that occurred on Spring Lane, Sinajana on Dec. 11, 2022 at approximately 5:49 p.m.,” a flyer issued by GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.

The flyer reveals Guzman was last seen on Spring Lane in Sinajana, however, is known to frequent the Afame area of Sinajana, Sinajana apartments and Yigo, with an unidentified female companion.

Guzman is also believed to be armed with a firearm and is avoiding authorities. He may flee, once spotted. He is also a former inmate of the Department of Corrections, the flyer states.

Police are asking the public, should they spot Guzman, not to approach him, but call 911, the nearest police precinct or GPD dispatch at 671-475-8615/16/17.

Record

Guzman was released from DOC Nov. 11 after his parole was revoked for a 2014 case, according to prison records.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, Guzman's 2014 case was a burglary case at Hamamoto Tropical Fruit World. Police tracked down his vehicle and found him in possession of a pistol, blank checks, illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia. He was on parole for a previous conviction at the time.

In 2012, when Guzman was 19, he was charged in connection to stealing about $11,000 worth of personal property from a Mangilao home. He traded the items for methamphetamine, Post files state.

More recently, in 2020, Guzman was charged after police officers found him in a car with drugs and guns.