Man wants person who shot loved carabao to come forward

John Aguon, known for his carabao riding business, says he just wants the person who shot his carabao Anghit to come forward so they can work out some sort of reparation.

"It's so sad, the incident that happened to her," Aguon said. "It looks like a high-powered rifle shot by a deer hunter that went into one side and exit the other side. The cause of death after dissecting her, 40% of her liver is damaged and 20% of her lungs. She succumbed to her injuries around 8:20 p.m. Sunday."

He did not file a police report as he did not believe the shooting was intentional. Aguon said he would have thought differently if he had seen more bullet wounds but it appears a hunter mistook Anghit for a deer and mistakenly shot her.

"I'm pretty sure he knows the carabao he shot was mine and he was very afraid to confront me. But that's all I'm asking: The individual that contributed to Anghit expiring, all I want you to do is to come and confront me, apologize and we can work out some restitution. Because it's not only a family pet but is part of my livelihood," Aguon said.

Aguon is looking for another trained carabao.

Anghit, whose name means "angel" in CHamoru, was found shot Sunday morning. Aguon said his nephew was helping pasture his carabaos and discovered that Anghit's nose was bleeding and she wasn't responding normally. They discovered a wound on her left rib side and corresponding wound on her right, according to Aguon.

They monitored her the rest of the day. Aguon said he couldn't afford a veterinarian visit.

"The carabao that I have is (for) ecotourism and ever since the pandemic, the businesses have shut down. I wasn't able to make any income. Good thing for the stimulus to assist me. But it's not enough," Aguon said.

Anghit was one of three carabaos Aguon owned for carabao riding. He owns five altogether. She had been with Aguon for five years and was a staple at the Valley of the Latte in Talofofo.

Aguon thanked all of his supporters, both locally and off island.

Online fundraiser

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Aguon and his family at https://valleyofthelatte.com/support-senot-john-aguon-anghit-angel/

"The funds we raise will go directly to Mr. John Aguon, his family, and to the continued care of their animals," the campaign stated. "When asked about one of his favorite memories with Anghit, (Aguon) did not mention one particular memory. Instead, he mentioned the many times a small child would approach the larger-than-life carabao with hesitation and fear. ... The joy Anghit provided to that child, their families, guests, and everyone on the island, will not easily be forgotten."