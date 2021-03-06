A man who was accused of trying to blow up a Tamuning gas station in June 2020 will undergo a forensic evaluation after being arraigned in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday.

Defendant Robert Lake, 62, pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect through defense attorney Peter Sablan.

Lake, who appeared before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison, was indicted on charges of arson as a third-degree felony and criminal mischief as a misdemeanor.

In June 2020, the defendant was holding a lighter in one hand while trying to get a Tamuning gas station worker to activate the fuel pumps, court documents state.

He allegedly pulled out one of the fuel pumps and yelled, “Open up! Open up! I’m going to blow myself up,” before workers shut the fuel emergency valve and called police.

Lake allegedly banged on the glass of the convenience store before officers showed up.

One of the workers told officers she was terrified that the defendant was going to blow up the gas station, documents state. Authorities found a torch lighter on the ground next to one of the fuel nozzles.

Lake told police he was sleeping at the nearby park when “they started shooting at me,” documents state. He also told officers that he burned newspaper for a signal, adding that if the gas station staff wanted him to leave, all they had to do was ask.

He is scheduled to appear back in court before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena at a later date.