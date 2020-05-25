A man who, in a reportedly drunken state told officials he’d rather be in jail than remain in a quarantine facility, has been arrested.

BN Patrick Nethon was charged in court with criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor.

At around 8 a.m. on May 24, the Guam Police Department responded to a disturbance report at the Grand Plaza hotel in Tumon, according to court documents. The hotel is manned by members of the Guam National Guard and being used as a quarantine facility for newly arrived passengers.

Nethon was in room 312 and was reported to be intoxicated and causing problems, documents state.

Nethon had allegedly attempted to climb out of the hotel window earlier but was stopped. Nethon opened the door to his room as officers were talking in front and officers noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol. The room was in disarray, with hotel property scattered throughout. A black Samsung television on the east wall was cracked and below the television was a shattered ceramic lamp, documents state.

National Guard personnel reported that he heard yelling and crashing in room 312. Nethon also allegedly broke the quarantine restrictions and on three different occasions left the room shouting while in the hallway: "Piece of s--- island! Get me out of here."

While Nethon was in the front of the hotel, he allegedly stated: "I rather go to jail than stay here in this hotel."