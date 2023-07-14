A man accused of firing shots while driving a motorcycle in Yigo also was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

On July 6, police responded to a possible shooting in Yigo. A resident reported that just after 7 a.m., a man operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle was armed with two firearms and used one of them to shoot twice in the air.

The motorcyclist was identified as Sean Mitchell Cory, 58, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Cory was found at a residence in the area. Upon receiving consent to search the residence, officers found an Airsoft pistol on the kitchen table and a Glock 34 9 mm pistol on top of a kitchen shelf. Officers also found ammunition with the firearm, according to the complaint.

A police check of the firearm revealed it wasn't registered. The report also stated Cory didn't possess a firearms ID card.

A check conducted outside the residence resulted in officers finding two expended shell casings, which matched rounds found inside the house.

"The defendant told officers that he had shot two rounds in the air but claims that it was from the Airsoft pistol," according to the complaint.

During a pat-down of Cory, officers found a black glasses case in one of his socks. Inside the case, straws and glass tubes were found to have suspected methamphetamine residue, according to the complaint.

Cory was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm without a firearms ID and possession of an unregistered firearm as third-degree felonies, reckless conduct and unlawful discharge of a firearm as misdemeanors.

Cory faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison if convicted of all charges. He was committed to the Department of Corrections on $5,000 cash bail on July 7.