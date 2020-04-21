Gus Sablan Quichocho Jr., 44, has been charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Police responded to a call from the Mobil gas station in Adelup at 8:10 p.m. April 20. An employee told police that Quichocho had been asking customers for cash and cursing at employees, court documents state.

Police approached Quichocho, who was by his car near a gas pump, documents state. He was pacing back and forth and flailing his arms up and down, court documents state.

As police officers were talking to him, they saw the glove box was open, and an improvised glass pipe with a white substance was seen, according to court documents.

The defendant allegedly confessed to owning and using the pipe.