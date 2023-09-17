A man who bragged to relatives that he outran police was arrested and charged for crimes allegedly committed over the course of several months.

Anthony Jack was implicated in three separate allegations of crime, the first, a burglary which occurred Dec. 12, 2022.

Officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a complaint at a home in Yigo, where residents reported hearing noises that sounded like someone rummaging through items outside the residence.

A magistrate complaint stated surveillance footage showed an unknown man at the front of the house, along with a dark Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, with two other unidentified men in the vehicle.

The surveillance footage was reviewed by police, who were able to gather a description of the man.

“A male individual wearing a tank top with star sign tattoos on both shoulders and another tattoo on his outer forearm was observed looking around (the) residence,” the complaint said.

The homeowner did a check of the area after the individuals left and found that a 2004 Ford Freestar minivan had been broken into.

“One of the tires was flat and appeared to have been punctured. … Some of the items within the vehicle (were) stolen: a speaker, amp, a wallet, along with various identification documents and a Visa card,” the complaint said.

The stolen items were valued at $850, while the tire damage was valued at $140.

Separate incident

In a separate incident on June 13, officers were attempting to pull over an individual driving a red Honda CBR600 motorcycle on Route 28 in Dededo because the motorcycle had a defective license plate.

The traffic stop, however, turned into a chase.

According to the complaint, the operator of the motorcycle refused to pull over and fled from the officers. The officers then observed that the operator began to overtake several vehicles by traveling onto the oncoming lane approaching NCS Mart, almost striking oncoming traffic. The officers continued to follow the motorcycle to Hahasu Drive in Dededo, where the operator then ditched the motorcycle on the side of the road and ran into the jungle.

Police were unsuccessful in apprehending the suspect at the time. But were able to determine that the ignition of the motorcycle had been tampered with.

'Bragged'

A week later, police responded to a home in Yigo where a woman reported that her nephew had returned to her residence despite being previously told not to. The individual was identified as Anthony Jack.

“The defendant became angered towards her and began throwing items around the residence,” the complaint said.

When police arrived, Jack had left the residence, but police came across a motorcycle that matched the description of the vehicle that eluded officers on June 13.

The woman told officers Jack had “bragged to her relatives that he was chased by the police, but was able to get away from them.”

Police later viewed a mug shot of Jack and were able to determine that he matched the description of the individual involved in the December 2022 burglary and of the suspect who eluded officers in June.

According to the report, Jack allegedly admitted to his involvement in the three separate incidents.

Jack was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle, theft, criminal mischief, eluding a police officer, reckless driving and criminal trespass.

He was committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections on $10,000 cash bail.