Man who fell off Jet Ski rushed to Naval Hospital

A man who fell off a personal watercraft near the Merizo pier was rushed to Naval Hospital Guam on Sunday afternoon.

The Guam Fire Department received a call about the man, who was reported in distress in the water after falling off a Jet Ski.

GFD units from the Umatac Fire Station responded at 2:49 p.m.

Bystanders pulled the man, possibly in his mid-30s to 40s, from the water after he fell off the watercraft. CPR was conducted on the man at the scene and en route to the hospital at 3:05 p.m., according to GFD.