Man who fell off Jet Ski rushed to Naval Hospital

A man who fell off a personal watercraft off the Merizo pier was rushed to Naval Hospital Guam this afternoon.

The Guam Fire Department received a call about the man who was reported in distress in the water after falling off a Jet Ski.

GFD units from the Umatac Fire Station responded at 2:49 p.m.

Bystanders pulled the man, possibly in his mid 30s to 40s, from the water after he fell off from the watercraft. CPR was conducted on the man at the scene and en route to the hospital at 3:05 p.m., according to GFD.

(Daily Post Staff)