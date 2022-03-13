Man who got 'scared,' left fatal crash site charged

A 20-year-old man who “got scared” after realizing he may have struck a pedestrian while driving down Marine Corps Drive with the “music blasted” now faces multiple charges related to a fatal crash.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2021, Guam Fire Department medics and patrol officers from the Guam Police Department's Tumon-Tamuning Precinct responded to a call reporting the crash along Route 1, Marine Corps Drive northbound, by Dos Amantes Plaza in Upper Tumon.

Medics found Joanne Gayo Cabuag, of Harmon, unconscious. She later succumbed to her injuries, Guam Police Department officials reported.

According to a magistrate’s report filed at the Superior Court of Guam, police interviewed Siochy Elson. He said he left a friend’s house around 4 a.m. and was going around the bend near Wendy’s, driving at about 40-45 mph with the music loud when he “felt the car shake” and saw the hood of the car was damaged.

“Defendant said he may have hit a dog or other animal but ‘realized he may have struck a person and got scared,’” court documents state. When asked why he didn’t stop and check, Elson said “he was just scared.”

He told officers he was using his parents' car and had “never applied” for a driver's license, documents state.

Elson was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony; negligent homicide and leaving the scene with injuries as third-degree felonies; reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor; and driving without a license and speeding within a posted zone as violations.

According to the magistrate’s report, Elson is on probation. He was convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.