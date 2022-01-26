A man who led Guam police officers on a high-speed chase last Veterans Day was denied his request to be released from the Department of Corrections.

Bruce Matthew Unchangco Cruz, 31, is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

He asked a Superior Court of Guam judge to be released on his own personal recognizance or alternatively be placed on electronic home monitoring.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Defense argued that Cruz is a lifelong resident of Guam, has social and familial ties to the island to include two children, adding that one of the alleged victims did not oppose his release.

Judge Vernon Perez, however, denied the request stating the court is concerned with the safety of the community and his ability to follow court orders.

The court noted the defendant was on probation for two separates cases at the time of his arrest.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 24.

Cruz was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, and criminal mischief as a third-degree felony.

In November 2021, police attempted to stop the Cruz in the central area of the island when he refused and fled toward Dededo, Post files state.

Authorities briefly lost sight of Cruz before he was spotted again allegedly driving at speeds of more than 100 mph toward the Shell gas station in Barrigada.

Cruz crashed into a parked car, to include a GPD patrol car during the chase, according to court documents.

The complaint filed by prosecutor’s state that a woman known to the Cruz told police a week before the chase that Cruz took her purse, her car keys and her car.

The woman allegedly told officers she believed Cruz was high on butane when he hit her in the face with a butane tank.

Cruz then allegedly accused the woman of being a “secret agent with the government who is after him.”