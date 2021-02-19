A 31-year-old man has been arrested and faces multiple charges related to the theft of an SUV and possession of a controlled substance.

Clint Rosales Abad, also known as Client Rosales Abad, Vince Abad Client and Vince R. Abad, has been charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

The case began just past 8 a.m. on Wednesday when a woman who was driving a 2013 red Lexus SUV stopped by her brother's home for a quick visit. She left all personal items in the vehicle – including her keys – locked all of the doors except one, and went inside her brother's residence. About three minutes later, they noticed the vehicle reversing.

The woman told police she attempted to chase the car. The victim's brother got in his car and pursued the vehicle.

A responding police officer subsequently saw the vehicle on Route 3 but when signaled to stop, the vehicle sped off, overtaking several vehicles by passing oncoming traffic. The vehicle proceeded into an oncoming lane a second time, failed to stop at a stop sign, jumped a curb and continued moving down a sidewalk.

Abad was subsequently found on one side of a house along East San Antonio Avenue in Dededo, profusely sweating and appearing nervous.

The suspect told officers that his green pouch was still in the Lexus SUV.

The green pouch had items that included a photocopy of a certificate of U.S. citizenship in Abad's name, one clear improvised glass pipe with suspected burnt methamphetamine residue, and one clear resealable bag containing trace amounts of suspected methamphetamine, according to the prosecution in court documents.

Abad was also charged with eluding a police officer and reckless driving.

In October 2020, Abad was charged in the theft of a Guam Waterworks Authority-owned 2019 GMC Canyon.