A man who admitted to selling "Virus Shut Out" lanyards that were peddled as protection against viruses will not have to spend a day in prison.

Defendant Kwong Yau Lam, 67, who pleaded guilty to distribution and sale of unregistered pesticide, conspiracy to distribute an unregistered pesticide and false statement to a government agency, was sentenced Tuesday in the District Court of Guam to one year of probation.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood also ordered that he pay a $39,690 fine.

On March 20, 2020, Lam sold 100 pieces of Taomit Virus Shut Out cards to a merchant in Yigo. Lam then acquired 900 pieces from a relative in Hong Kong, but the boxes were seized in Hawaii.

He also lied to investigators about selling the devices, documents state.