A man who admitted to robbing a taxi driver at knifepoint in 2019 will be released from prison in two months.

Marvin Yabut Horillano, 30, was sentenced to five years in prison with all but three years suspended and credit for time served before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

It was said in court that he will be released on April 22.

He had pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery as third-degree felony and theft as a third-degree felony. Documents state Horillano was on pretrial release for a separate 2018 theft case at the time of his arrest.

Horillano apologized to the victim and to his family, adding that it was his drug addiction that forced him into a life of crime.

“I have been incarcerated for two years and 10 months and this has been a big lesson learned for me,” Horillano said. “I never want to come back to jail. I’ve been away from my family, and I miss a lot of things with them … I have also been fully rehabilitated and ready to move forward with my life to have a great future. I am willing to get more treatment and attend more programs. Your honor, I am please asking for leniency for this sentence. Please find it in your heart to know that I am ready to go back to society.”

“The court does appreciate the apology to the victim and to his family as well as to the community,” said Cenzon. “What was said before the sentencing is that the victim still has fear and something like this is going to affect them for the rest of their life.”

Horillano was ordered to have no contact and to stay away from the victim.

Crime

In April 2019, Horillano asked for a ride to the Micronesia Mall from Tumon. During the trip, Horillano asked to be dropped off at the Wendy's in Upper Tumon. He then pulled a knife from his pocket and held it to the driver's neck.

Horillano demanded money, documents state. He is accused of taking the cab driver's wallet, a bank card and two cellphones before taking off.

Police said the victim had two puncture wounds on his neck.

Officers were able to track down Horillano the next day in Tamuning where police found the victim's stolen credit card. Horillano then admitted to the robbery but told police he used a "pen" not a knife. He also told investigators he used a stolen gas card to buy gas and cigarettes.