A man who admitted he threatened a family with a knife and rebar and attacked another person before stealing his cellphone will spend five years in the Department of Corrections Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

Atanacio Sablan Cepeda, 28, was sentenced Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena.

Cepeda had pleaded guilty to terrorizing in a 2020 case and third-degree robbery in a 2019 case.

"The five-year sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant's actions," said prosecuting attorney Dannis Le. "Incarceration will protect the public and ensure Mr. Cepeda receives treatment and care from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center."

Arrests

In February 2019, the victim told police that while he was walking along Vivian Way in Jonestown, Tamuning, he was approached by Cepeda, who was holding a knife. Cepeda then punched the victim in the face, causing him to drop his cellphone before Cepeda picked up the phone and walked away, Post files state.

Cepeda also attacked police officers when they located him in a Tamuning home, police said.

He was arrested in 2020 after he showed up at a separate Tamuning residence with a kitchen knife and a piece of rebar, while aggressively swinging the weapons at a family.

He told the victims: "Call the police, they're not going to save you," and "I'm going to come back," Post files state.