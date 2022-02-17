A man convicted of threatening to burn down a public middle school and blow up an elementary school was denied a request to have his 10-year sentence reduced.

John Daniel Nego, who was convicted in April 2021 of terroristic conduct as a third-degree felony and two counts of attempted violation of a court order as a misdemeanor, argued that the sentence was unduly harsh, noting that he has no prior convictions.

Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas denied the request for leniency, stating in part, "Although the defendant was not a prior felon, he had been given numerous chances to rehabilitate himself, and failed to do so. Additionally, the defendant escalated his conduct by engaging in property crimes against strangers. ... The court also finds that a lesser sentence would depreciate the seriousness of these crimes."

Nego was convicted of multiple crimes in separate cases, including stealing a vehicle, forging checks and impersonation.

Threatening calls to schools

In December 2018, Nego called Benavente Middle School demanding to speak with a teacher and threatening to burn down the school when he was told the teacher wasn't available.

He also called Finegayan Elementary School and told the staff "better watch your school" because he was "going to blow it up." Nego allegedly was trying to reach the same teacher, who used to work at the elementary school. The school was evacuated and swept for explosives, court documents state.

Nego also faced charges in 2014 after he called in threats to bomb another school where the same teacher used to work.

He pleaded guilty in July 2018 to violating the order to stay away from the teacher.