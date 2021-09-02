A man who allegedly admitted he was using methamphetamine since he was a young boy was denied his request to have his criminal case dismissed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Gil Taitingfong Santos, 51, faces charges of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony. He contends the police officer violated his constitutional right to freedom from unreasonable searches and seizures.

Judge Pro Tem Jonathan Quan denied the request, stating that the search was lawfully conducted in a public place and that the suspect did not object to it.

On Aug. 3, 2020, police approached the suspect about his motorcycle being parked inside a bus stop, Post files state.

The suspect told police he did not have a registration or license to drive a motorcycle.

When police asked if he had anything suspicious on him, the suspect allegedly said he was on probation before he ran.

Officers caught up with him and found an improvised glass pipe with meth residue in his fanny pack, and a resealable bag with meth inside his wallet, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly told police, “That’s just personal use though,” adding, “I been smoking ice since I was 9 years old.”