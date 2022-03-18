Man who tried to bring $4.7M worth of meth into Guam denied appeals court review; 27-year sentence stands

Vincent Rios, the man convicted for his attempt to bring more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam, was denied his request to fight his conviction before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

The meth reportedly amounted to $4.7 million in maximum street value, which was also one of the largest meth seizures on Guam.

Rios was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison back in 2020 after he was unable to take back his guilty plea.

Parties argued the case in Hawaii last month, as Rios appealed the denial of his motion to withdraw his guilty plea, according to court documents filed in the District Court of Guam on Friday.

He argued the plea was not knowingly and voluntarily made because the court failed to advise him of his right to a jury finding of drug type and quantity, adding that his English proficiency was insufficient to under his plea, documents state.

Rios argued the plea is invalid due to the advice of his counsel.

However, the court declined to address the issue stating, “we do not find that the record here sufficiently developed to allow review or that the legal representation was so inadequate that it obviously denied Rios his Sixth Amendment right to counsel.”

Charged

In November 2016, Rios was charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and attempted possession with intent to distribute. He and his girlfriend at the time were arrested.

The drugs were hidden in three inflatable air mattresses and three clear plastic heat-sealed food saver bags that were placed in a mail package and sent to Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada, and intercepted by federal authorities.

Law enforcement found an additional 196 grams of methamphetamine and $14,745 hidden in a blue bag in Rios' Mercedes Benz vehicle.

Rios pleaded guilty in November 2018. However, he later attempted to withdraw from the agreement.

The court denied his motion to withdraw his guilty plea in October 2019.

Rios' girlfriend, Sue Ann Baker, had also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison in April 2018.