Man who tried to remove solar light fixture from Dededo home arrested

The man who attempted to remove a solar light fixture from a Dededo home in broad daylight has been arrested.

His efforts were caught in a surveillance video that went viral on social media.

Police identified Raul Jose Quinata, 24, who could be seen in the video trying to remove screws that fastened the fixture to a wall. He couldn't manage to loosen the fixture and ended up breaking it before walking away.

The case was assumed by GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division for a follow-up investigation, according to Guam Police Department spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Quinata was arrested for the following offenses:

• Criminal Trespass

• Criminal Mischief and

• Attempted Theft of Property

Quinata was subsequently booked and released. The case was sent to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.