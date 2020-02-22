Kek Ludwig pleaded guilty Friday in the Superior Court of Guam to a charge of aggravated assault as a third-degree felony for attacking a man who was barbecuing in Tamuning.

Ludwig was arrested in May 2019. According to court documents, he jumped out of a truck with a spear, threw beer bottles at the victim, left and then returned, later swinging nunchucks.

The victim was treated at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Ludwig, who initially pleaded not guilty, said during a hearing before Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas, “I just want to plead guilty. ... I can’t fight this thing.”

Defense attorney Peter Sablan represented Ludwig.

Barcinas sentenced Ludwig to time served. Ludwig has spent nine months and 14 days in jail, according to his attorney.

Court documents state the victim's arm was punctured and after being hit with the spear, he ran toward the Oka Payless in Tamuning with the spear still in his arm.

Ludwig, 38, told the court he came to Guam from Chuuk 23 years ago.

“You could end up getting deported,” Barcinas told the defendant.