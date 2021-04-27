Man who went hiking on Saturday found this morning

A man in his 60s who went hiking on Saturday was found this morning and brought to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call at 8:43 a.m. today. The caller reported the hiker was missing and that he was possibly near the San Carlos Trails area in Piti, according to Guam Fire Department acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Units arrived at the trailhead at 8:50 a.m. hours, she said. The hiker was located closer to Dero Road area in Ordot at 10:38 a.m.

The man had no visible injuries but was taken to GMh at 11:38 a.m. for a medical assessment, Chargualaf said.