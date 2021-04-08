A 57-year-old man died from the injuries he sustained when his vehicle ran off the roadway and over the Talofofo Bay Overlook.

On Sunday, March 28, the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division investigators were activated. Preliminary reports suggest that a Jeep Cherokee Latitude was traveling east on Route 4 by Route 4A when the vehicle ran off the roadway and collided with a rock wall barrier by the Talofofo Bay Overlook, according to Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

The vehicle continued over the cliff and landed in the private property below. The 57-year-old male operator was transported to Naval Hospital Guam. He was later transferred to Guam Regional Medical City.

On April 8, traffic investigators conducted a follow-up with the status of the male operator. Traffic investigators were later informed by Guam Regional Medical City medical personnel, that the male operator had succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on April 6.

This case remains open as traffic investigators have yet to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.