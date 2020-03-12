Man, wife await COVID-19 test results

Officials are now awaiting the results of tests for two possible COVID-19 cases from a husband and wife.

At least one of them, the husband, is believed to have traveled to the Philippines recently. It's unclear when he returned, or what flight he was on, but he may have passed the infection to his wife. The test samples were sent to Hawaii, officials said Wednesday.

The man was seen at a local clinic two days ago and was sent home after the Department of Public Health and Social Services determined the individual did not meet the full criteria for a person under investigation, or PUI, according to a source within the medical community.

The man became sicker and was admitted to Guam Regional Medical City on Tuesday night where he was isolated.

The patient was transferred to Guam Memorial Hospital after he was determined to be a PUI.

News of the possible case spread on social media and chat groups on Wednesday.

Around noon, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said Guam had no suspect cases and the information going around the community was false.

"No one right now is a person under investigation," she said.

About two hours later, GRMC Communication Specialist Cindy Hanson sent out a press release reiterating that GRMC had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"However, there is currently a single patient under investigation ... who has been safely isolated at GRMC since (Tuesday) night," the GRMC release states.

"GRMC has taken all necessary measures to protect the community while in our hospital and is working directly with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and DPHSS, who are the leads in COVID-19 response. GRMC will continue to abide by the CDC guidelines for care of suspected COVID-19 cases, including isolation of any suspected patient prior to transfer to GMH,” the release states.

The patient is currently under observation while in isolation at the GMH emergency room, according to GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas.

According to DPHSS Director Lynda DeNorcey, the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada is currently being prepared as an isolation area.

Wife worried

The man’s wife also became sick. Concerned that she might have COVID-19, she went to a local clinic on Wednesday.

The clinic attempted to call DPHSS to get a sample, but medical staff said there was no team to get the sample or protocols in place for the testing, sources said.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor, “Out of an abundance of caution,” DPHSS collaborated with the local health care provider to arrange testing for both individuals.

The woman is in home isolation and will be monitored, officials said.

It’s unclear how long the man had been in the Philippines and when he returned to Guam. On Sunday, the Philippines declared a health emergency after more COVID-19 cases were confirmed. The country has 33 reported confirmed cases.

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 advisory for travel to the Philippines – travelers are advised to exercise caution.

DPHSS stressed there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Guam and said it continues to assess the situation.

On Tuesday, Guam received the COVID-19 test kits from the CDC. In-house validation required by regulation is currently underway. Public Health is also developing the territorial testing criteria in collaboration with an advisory council made up of physician representatives from Guam’s health care facilities and medical associations.

Pre-assessments at GMH

On Wednesday afternoon, a security guard had been posted at the entrance to the urgent care and emergency room of GMH. Only emergency vehicles were being allowed beyond a tent with security guards. Civilians were told they couldn't enter.

Posadas clarified the urgent care unit and ER were not closed off and that an assessment was made on Wednesday to minimize the exposure of a potential COVID-19 patient or others who come to the hospital with symptoms of the virus.

"We are trying to minimize the exposure of people coming in, so we started a new process," said Posadas. "If a patient needs to come to the ER, the guard will assess whether or not the patient has a fever, cough and the travel history. If that's a yes, they are staged to another area for further examination in their vehicle, so that way they don't have to go into the ER."

The hospital administrator said the decision to conduct the pre-assessments was made Wednesday morning to try to minimize the exposure at the hospital.