A man who was 27 when he was accused of impregnating a 14-year-old girl has been ordered to serve one year in prison.

On Thursday, KR Rousan was sentenced to three years with all but one year suspended by Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon.

Rousan had pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony.

"He demonstrated poor judgment in not identifying the victim as a minor and engaging in sexual activity with her," said defense attorney Peter Santos. "The victim did state that all three times they engaged in sexual relations were at his house. She came to him. He exercised poor judgment in engaging with her. He's not someone who is a predator. He accepts responsibility and made a mistake."

Santos said Rousan is remorseful for his lack of judgment.

"This was not a case of coercion or force," he said. "He was the adult and should have been more responsible. But at the end of the day this wasn't him being a predator or seeking out a vulnerable victim while hiding out in the bushes. It was an illicit affair."

Assistant Attorney General Renaida San Nicolas had asked that the defendant get a five-year prison sentence with all but three years suspended.

"This conduct cannot be tolerated," said San Nicolas. "Not during any of those three times did he ask her what his age was. ... Understandably, they have a child together, but the child is a product of the conduct that should not be tolerated."

Rousan will be placed on three years of parole after he is released from prison, and he will have to register as a Level 1 sex offender.

Reported home invasion

In June 2020, Guam Police Department officers responded to a reported home invasion.

According to court documents, a homeowner told police he woke up to find Rousan inside his home, adding that the two struggled before he was able to restrain Rousan until police showed up.

Officers then spoke to a 14-year-old girl in the home who admitted she was in a relationship with Rousan. She also told police she had a child that April, and that Rousan might be the father, documents state.