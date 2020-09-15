A man who was arrested in a police chase at the beginning of this year is facing similar charges after being accused of running from police for a second time.

Benjamin Weger Ferrer Jr., 25, was charged with eluding a police officer as a misdemeanor and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was on the run from police for more than one month before officers made the arrest.

On July 31, officers spotted the driver of a motorcycle speeding in the oncoming lane. He refused to pull over for police, documents state.

The suspect ran off the roadway and fled on foot, documents state.

On Friday, police pulled over the driver of a sedan that had a shattered windshield in Mangilao. The driver is the same suspect in the July police chase, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police that during the motorcycle chase, he was scared and tried to run away, adding while running, he lost control and crashed the bike.

He told officers that he ran into the jungle and hid until sunrise, documents state.

Ferrer Jr. was on probation for three other cases in the Superior Court of Guam.

In January, he was accused of leading police on a chase, while two children were in the car, Post files state.

Ferrer’s record dates back to a 2013 aggravated assault and robbery case. Since then, he’s been arrested in cases involving theft, burglary, fraudulent use of credit cards, reckless driving and criminal mischief.