A man police spotted driving in Dededo with a license plate that belonged to an excavator was pulled over Wednesday and caught with drugs.
Sonny Redayo Saburo, 41, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and fraudulent use of a license plate as a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, Saburo was asked to step out of the vehicle when officers saw a cigarette box that contained a glass pipe.
The pipe also had meth residue, court documents state.
Police noted that Saburo had active warrants outstanding for a 2020 felony and a 2019 misdemeanor.