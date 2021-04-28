Man with Guam ties killed in Texas shooting; family launches fundraiser

A man with Guam ties has been identified as the suspect who died in a police shooting in Texas. The San Marcos Police Department in Texas identified the man killed as 31-year old Rescue Eram.

Eram was a 2009 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School. His family and friends are raising money to bring him home, through a GoFundMe page created four days ago.

"Rescue was distraught, he needed help living, not help dying. He had just lost his mother & wasn't allowed to go to her funeral or be with his family in Guam," stated the Get Rescue Home fundraiser organized by Stacy Peters.

Peters, a close friend of Eram, explained that he was on probation for a traffic violation and had spent time in prison when COVID-19 shut down Texas courts.

"Prison crushed his beautiful soul," the fundraising page states. "He lost his job in the medical field, his college scholarship and his home."

Peters had known Eram for 10 years. She said he wanted to be a nurse.

"He was the most loving person, a gentle giant, and anyone who knew him, knew they had a true friend who would go through fire for his people if needed," Peters stated on the page. "Well, he needs us now. We need to get Rescue home, back to Guam so that his family can lay him to rest."

The GoFundMe page for Eram raised $4,277 as of Tuesday night, exceeding its initial fundraising goal of $1,500.

The funds will cover the costs of round-trip airfare from Guam and expenses associated with bringing Eram home.

According to the San Macros PD, Eram was born in the Federate States of Micronesia and had resided in San Marcos for the last couple of years.

April 10 traffic disturbance

According to police, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 10, along Interstate 35.

A day later, the San Macros PD issued a release sharing details of the events that allegedly transpired, leading to Eram being shot by police.

"At approximately 12:19 a.m., San Marcos officers were alerted to a male walking in traffic on Interstate 35 near southbound mile marker 204 for Seguin (TX-82, TX-123)," the release states. "Officers witnessed the man walk along the retaining wall then cross traffic and attempted to detain the man for his safety and for the safety of passing motorists."

Officers said Eram held a knife or a similar object in his hand, and threatened officers by moving aggressively toward them.

Police said their efforts to de-escalate the situation did not work, and Eram ran in front of traffic, nearly causing a collision with an 18-wheeler semi-trailer truck.

"Officers again tried to detain him, but the suspect turned and fully charged officers with a weapon held above his head in a manner similar to a striking or slashing motion," police stated. "The suspect was shot, and officers began to administer life-saving efforts including CPR."

Eram was later pronounced dead and his body was transported to the local medical examiner's office.

The San Marcos PD confirmed two officers are on administrative leave per the department's policy.

"A joint investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division," the release states. "Additionally, an internal SMPD administrative investigation has been opened."