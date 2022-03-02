The owner of a store in Tamuning was in shock after two armed men robbed her business late Monday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. at the New Ypao Market located along Ypao Road.

The owner, who asked not to be identified, told The Guam Daily Post one suspect peeked in through the front door of the store holding what appeared to be a gun.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A second suspect, armed with a machete, entered the store, and demanded money. Then both suspects fled the scene.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

“It’s sad, but this is how we live,” the owner said.

The machete-wielding man was described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and last seen wearing a gray shirt.

Guam Police Department officers were called to investigate.

This is the second armed robbery involving a local store that was reported in the past couple of days.

On Sunday night, a masked man armed with a knife robbed Dream Market in Sinajana.

There was no word as of press time if authorities have made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police at 671-475-8615~17.