A 40-year-old man surrendered to the authorities on Sept. 27, several days after an altercation that landed a police officer in the hospital.

On Sept. 22, officers assigned to the Dededo Precinct Command stopped a vehicle on Route 3 NCS Road by Haasu Drive. The vehicle matched the description of a car involved in a disturbance along Magsaysay Street in Dededo.

While speaking with driver Zachary John San Augustin Manibusan, the officers learned that Manibusan had an outstanding warrant of arrest.

They instructed Manibusan to exit his vehicle. He disregarded the instructions and started the vehicle and attempted to flee. One of the officers held onto the driver’s side door and attempted to turn off the vehicle. As he was reaching in the vehicle, Manibusan reached for the officer’s holstered duty firearm.

Fearful for his safety, the officer pushed off the vehicle and fell on the road. Manibusan, now clear, sped away.

The officer was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital, Tapao stated. There's no word on how he's doing. The case was assigned to GPD’S Criminal Investigation.

Several days later, on Sept. 27, detectives learned that Manibusan had self-surrendered to Superior Courts of Guam marshals.

On Sept. 28 detectives to custody of Manibusan where he was later arrested for the following offenses:

• Aggravated assault

• Resisting arrest

• Assault on a peace officer

• Disarming a peace officer

• Use of deadly weapon in commission of a felony

• Eluding a police officer

• Failure to comply

Manibusan was subsequently booked and confined at the Department of Corrections. This case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.