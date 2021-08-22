Police are investigating an aggravated assault case after they found a man in a Dededo home with multiple stab and burn wounds "all over his body."

At about 5:30 a.m. Saturday, the Guam Police Department responded to a call reporting someone screaming for help, said Sgt. Paul Tapao, GPD spokesman.

Officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to Fusinos Street in Dededo.

They found a man who had multiple stab and burn wounds throughout his body. He was immediately transported to Guam Regional Medical City for treatment, Tapao stated.

Cherika Lou Chargualaf, Guam Fire Department spokesperson, said when medics arrived to assist, the man, whom she said is in his 40s, had serious injuries but was conscious.

GPD'S Criminal Investigation Division has taken the lead on the aggravated assault investigation, Tapao said.

There was no information on potential suspects as of press time.