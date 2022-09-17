A man and woman were charged with slapping and choking a 15-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, a social worker with Child Protective Services, under the Department of Public Health and Social Services, told Guam Police Department officers a 15-year-old girl said she has been abused by Michael Babauta Mesa Jr. and Annie Babauta Mesa, a man and woman known to the girl, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

The social worker said the residence the girl lives in has no running water or power, and hardly has food because Michael Mesa "trades food stamps with neighbors," according to the complaint.

Officers then interviewed the girl, who said Monday that Annie Mesa allegedly slapped her face three times.

The girl said Michael Mesa also slapped her and told the girl, "I want all my stuff back that I bought you." According to the girl, the stuff referenced meant school supplies, the complaint states.

Michael Mesa also allegedly grabbed the girl by her shirt and wrapped a blanket around her neck from behind which made the girl feel like she couldn't breathe for two to three minutes, according to the complaint.

Michael Mesa then told the girl, "You're not allowed to go to school anymore," the complaint alleged.

When Michael Mesa was brought into an interview room by police and informed he was being placed under arrest, he allegedly "stood up, kicked his chair back, and stood in an aggressive manner while clenching his fist." He then punched an officer who had tried to grab his arm before officers could subdue him, according to the complaint.

Annie Mesa admitted in a written statement to slapping the girl, the complaint stated.

The two were charged with family violence and child abuse as misdemeanors.

Michael Mesa also was charged with assault against a peace officer as a third-degree felony and resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.