A man and woman have been accused of burglarizing a woman's home and stealing her car.

On Monday, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a woman who said she came home the day before to find the front door open and her vehicle gone. Police identified Antonette Camacho and Ryan Concepcion as suspects in the alleged theft and burglary, according to a magistrate's complaint.

Camacho told officers she was familiar with the woman and is friends with her son, Nicolas Bamba. She then admitted to going to the residence and entering with Concepcion, the complaint stated.

While in the residence, Camacho said, Concepcion "disappeared from her view" before finding keys to the woman's vehicle and giving them to Camacho, who then drove the car to her residence.

Camacho told officers she took the vehicle so she could use it to pick up Bamba from jail. Bamba was charged earlier this week on allegations of stealing a bank card to fund his methamphetamine habit, court documents state.

Camacho added she was not given permission by the woman to enter the home or to take her car. She said she used a key given to her by Bamba to go inside the residence.

The complaint further indicated that Concepcion was removed by police from the woman's home on Sunday and that he admitted to going inside to "retrieve a vape inhaler."

According to the complaint, Concepcion is on pretrial release in a 2019 misdemeanor case and on probation in a 2022 felony case.

Camacho was charged with burglary and theft of an automobile as second-degree felonies and theft as a misdemeanor.

Concepcion was charged with complicity to commit burglary and complicity to commit theft of an automobile as second-degree felonies and complicity to commit theft as a misdemeanor.