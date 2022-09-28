A man and woman were sentenced to 10 and about six years, respectively, for participating in a conspiracy involving a package that contained meth inside paint bottles.

Peter Quifunas and Doreen Esther Quitaro appeared in the District Court of Guam Monday afternoon to be sentenced for a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine hydrochloride.

In September 2021, Quifunas and Quitaro were arrested after investigators obtained a search warrant for a package sent to a Yona address. The package had 428 grams of meth in 42 plastic bags that were inside small balloons, which were concealed in paint bottles, court documents state.

A gun with an obliterated serial number was then found in Quifunas' car, documents state.

Quifunas was the first of the pair to be sentenced by Senior Judge Alex Munson, who heard arguments from attorneys who both asked that Quifunas receive a sentence of 120 months, or 10 years, which was the mandatory minimum he was facing after pleading guilty in March to his involvement in the case.

Prior to his sentencing, Quifunas "accepted the consequences" for his actions.

"I take accountability for the damage I've caused to my family, myself and the community," Quifunas said before indicating his interest in earning his GED certificate to "get out of this life."

Munson subsequently ordered Quifunas to enter a substance abuse and vocational training program while in prison and suggested Quifunas "take full advantage."

"Don't fall in with the thugs in the prison," Munson added.

Quitaro

Immediately after, Quitaro was sentenced to serve 70 months, or nearly six years, for her involvement in the case.

According to court documents, Quitaro had clue spray on her hands, which indicated she opened the package containing the drugs, before being arrested.

Munson sided with the prosecution in giving the 70-month sentence after Quitaro's attorney Randall Cunliffe asked for a two-year sentence.

Like Quifunas, Quitaro, who has been out of prison since and remained sober since October 2021, acknowledged her actions.

"My addiction and my conduct surrounding it (arrest) have not only harmed myself, but harmed my family and our community. My arrest was humiliating but also a wake-up call," Quitaro said before adding her actions had jeopardized a relationship with her newborn granddaughter.

"I accept my punishment and promise to do better," she added.