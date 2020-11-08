An analysis conducted by consultants for the Public Utilities Commission suggests significant rate increases will be needed in the near future for the Guam Solid Waste Authority, but that need may be mitigated, "but likely not eliminated, if the revenue base is expanded to include most or all Guam households."

The rate analysis is included in the PUC management audit of GSWA and while news of possible future rate hikes may not be welcome by customers, it should not be surprising.

GSWA Chairman Andrew Gayle and the board have spoken about the possibility of rate increases in order to address rising costs, although the agency is looking for alternatives.

Gayle wrote to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero about using federal grants to address GSWA's financial shortfalls. The governor's office requested more information and the management audit was expected to provide some of that information.

Adelup has not stated whether GSWA issued an update.

Another option, although the audit states it would likely not eliminate the need for rate increases, is the expansion of the customer base. Gayle has said mandatory trash collection services could also help address Guam's illegal dumping issue.

PQ Another option ... is the expansion of the customer base. Gayle has said mandatory trash collection services could also help address Guam's illegal dumping issue.

Communities with mandatory, exclusive curbside collection services gain three advantages over Guam's current system, according to the audit:

• The size of the customer base remains stable over time, because customers cannot opt out or add service, which could be disruptive.

• They can charge all customers a fair, revenue-sufficient rate.

• They are able to operate residential collection services with optimal efficiency gained by servicing every household in a neighborhood.

The consultants researched the prevalence of mandatory, exclusive residential refuse and recycling collection among local governments in the mainland of a similar size.

Fifteen communities were selected randomly. Only one did not impose mandatory collection services.

"Guam is in a very small minority of jurisdictions that has not established exclusive, mandatory residential refuse collection," the audit stated.

In analyzing the GSWA rate model, the consultants took the most recent model being used and updated it to account for current realities and to examine whether current rates are sufficient to cover costs over a 15-year period.

Guam's solid waste services had been under federal receivership for years and only partially ended recently.

The consultants studied the receiver's most recent model, dated 2010, and determined it did not take into account obligations to pay for more recent debt service on bond proceeds for the construction of a Cell 3 at the Layon landfill. It had utilized unrealistic cost estimates for cell construction and other issues.

GSWA currently charges $30 per month for residential collection services. The tipping fee charged at the Layon landfill is $171.60 per ton. There are also discounts available to the military and commercial customers.

The consultants prepared two iterations of rate increases: a single increase anticipated to have a greater impact on customers, and smaller increases over time.

A single increase calls for a 30% rise in rates, raising the residential rate to $39 and the tipping fee to $223.

The smaller increases call for two hikes. For residential services, an increase to $35 per month in 2022 and then up to $38 in 2024. The tipping fee increases to $205.00 in 2022 and then $225.00 in 2024.

Any rate increase or decrease would need to be vetted by the PUC, however.