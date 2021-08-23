Starting today, restaurant and bar workers have the added duty of being COVID-19 vaccine enforcers, and this has been drawing mixed reactions from business owners and customers.

"We're already short-staffed and now we have to also assign somebody to check customers' vaccination cards," Michelle's Coffee Shop owner Michelle Kosloski said on Sunday.

Businesses such as hers, she said, are forced to choose between losing loyal customers who are not fully vaccinated and a longer wait time for customers on one hand, and avoiding government penalties of $1,000 to $10,000 on the other, she said.

Michelle's Coffee Shop, in Mangilao and Yigo, she said, "have no choice but to follow because we don't want to be fined."

The fines are stiff especially for small businesses like hers, she said.

Over the course of the pandemic, restaurants and most types of businesses already had to ask customers to wear masks, check their temperatures, sanitize their hands and keep their distance, and everything else the government asked them to do, Kosloski said.

Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes said restaurants and other businesses should be given at least three weeks – not three days – to prepare for a mandate she said was different from what was presented to the group prior to Friday's announcement.

Reactions from the public

In the general community, the reaction to the governor's latest order mandating proof of vaccination or being refused service at restaurants and other venues was swift and strong.

"I strongly disagree with the governor's decision. It should be our decision. It's our body and our life. The people of Guam should have a choice," Jessica Lynn Bilon, of Yigo, said.

Bilon said, of her family of eight, only one of her daughters decided to get vaccinated because "she needed the job she was applying for and they told her she needs to get vaccinated."

"I was very upset when I found out she got vaccinated," the mother said.

Jose Martinez, of Mongmong, said the governor's mandate "would create such a toxic environment and pit vaccinated and nonvaccinated citizens of Guam against each other."

He said it is "unconscionable and immoral."

"Especially when the narrative is false, to prevent the spread of COVID, and knowing the psychological health of this island is already strained," Martinez said.

Santa Rita resident Cheryl Anderson Casil said she doesn't agree with the governor's mandate "because I think that it's the people's choice to get vaccinated or not."

Despite her opposition to the mandate, Casil said she's vaccinated.

"If someone is vaccinated, they can still catch and spread COVID, so why only single out the unvaccinated? I think that’s just wrong," she said.

Medical experts said the vaccines do not prevent getting infected or passing on the virus, but they help prevent severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

"Being vaccinated should be an option. It's not our fault she (the governor) had to open everything up. That's where it started. She lifted up restrictions," Charlene Topasna, of Mangilao, said.

She's partially vaccinated and expects to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 10, she said.

Andrea Bamba said the governor's mandate "is pretty much taking away our rights as individuals living in a world with a Constitution, stating we have freedom of rights."

"Are our rights still free if they force us into a position where they even stated that the vaccination was unsafe for children? Most of us are parents. Why should we be subjected to a vaccination that hasn’t been FDA-approved and isn't safe for children?" Bamba said.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other health agencies recommend vaccination for people at least 12 years old.

The governor's latest order comes at a time when Guam is once again battling increased numbers of new COVID-19 cases and high hospitalization rates, as well as facing the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant. The governor said the latest restrictions were chosen over imposing a new lockdown, and she's urging more people to get vaccinated.

As of Saturday, 19 of 24 people hospitalized linked to COVID-19 were unvaccinated, the Joint Information Center said. Four were in the intensive care unit, and one on a ventilator.

Employee mandates

Long before the governor's mandate, Kosloski said she gave Michelle's Coffee Shop employees $100 each for getting fully vaccinated, which goes to show that the restaurant values employee and customer safety, she said.

But no matter what she does, she said, she couldn't get three remaining workers to be fully vaccinated because of concerns with the vaccine. But they are valuable employees she wants to keep, she said.

With the governor's mandate saying that all restaurants and other specific businesses' employees have to be fully vaccinated by Sept. 27, Kosloski said she now doesn't have a choice but not to allow the unvaccinated employees to go to work by that date if they're not fully vaccinated.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest order requires that people at least 12 years old must show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars, clubs, gyms, fitness centers, dance studios, movie theaters, food courts at shopping establishments, bowling alleys, sporting events, concerts and boat cruises, saying it's necessary because these are known areas where "mask-wearing is compromised."

The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. today, while enforcement begins in two weeks.

"Covered establishments are prohibited from serving any individual who fails to provide proof of full vaccination," the Department of Public Health and Social Services said in its guidance memo.

DPHSS said individuals seeking medical or religious exemption can submit an official request with supporting documents to publichealth@dphss.guam.gov, or deliver the request to the DPHSS Immunization Program, located at Unit 9, Castle Mall, 130 University Drive, Mangilao, Guam 96913, from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.