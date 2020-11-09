While the Guam Solid Waste Authority has sought the governor's help with obtaining grants in order to avoid rate increases, GSWA Chairman Andrew Gayle told The Guam Daily Post that another option could be to mandate solid waste collection for all residents in single-family homes or apartment buildings with four units or less.

This was also a recommendation in GSWA's management audit and rate study, Gayle said, and Guam is one of the few municipalities in the U.S. that does not require residential trash service.

"It is surmised the mandatory trash service can also provide some relief for our illegal dumping issue," he said.

The agency's revenues have essentially remained flat since 2017 despite increasing costs, Gayle stated in a letter to the governor requesting assistance with grant funding.

But without another funding source, GSWA "will be forced to significantly increase its rates or reduce nonessential services, such as residential curbside recycling collection and household hazardous waste acceptance," Gayle wrote.