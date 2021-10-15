Based on Guam Department of Education’s latest information, 88.5% of GDOE employees are vaccinated. That leaves roughly 300 unvaccinated employees who, by the governor’s mandate, must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

Out of the 300, a little more than 90 employees have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while about 150 employees spread throughout the 41 GDOE schools, have asserted they are uncomfortable about getting vaccinated and have elected to undergo the weekly testing.

“That leaves us about a handful, we are talking about 30 employees who have indicated they are not willing to vaccinate or submit to weekly testing,” Fernandez said.

“We are definitely enforcing the vaccination mandate within GDOE and so as you know, all employees are required to to be vaccinated or to submit to weekly testing,” said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

However, he noted that any COVID-19 testing at school sites must have the consent of the test subject. While no repercussions are likely for students whose parents refuse testing, GDOE employees who refuse to comply with the mandate are subject to disciplinary action.

“If they fail to do so they will be out of compliance with the directive and we will have to decide what to do with those situations. We are moving step-by-step to implement the directive of the governor and in a week or so hope to move into testing and determine who is out of compliance with the governor’s order,” Fernandez said.

GDOE has developed a testing plan for employees as part of reopening schools and returning students safely to five-day-a-week instruction.

The target to begin testing employees is next week, but GDOE is waiting for Public Health to provide authorizations before it can proceed.

The employee part of the screening, testing plan and strategy which was approved by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, requires a standing order from health officials to authorize GDOE nurses and designated employees to administer the tests and report positive COVID-19 test results.

“Then the second thing we need is to get the official authorization to and designation for DOE schools, to be able to be used as the sites to test our employees and eventually students, when we get to the point of implementing a screening testing plan,” Fernandez said.

GDOE spoke with Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin on Wednesday. He indicated that Public health is working on addressing the pending items to allow testing to begin as early as next week.

GDOE pushed for the ability to test at school sites to avoid disruption to school operations.

“Right now we estimate that we may need to test up to 300 employees per week. Instead of having them leave campus for a couple of hours to line up at an external government testing site. We are working to have our nurses go ahead and use the flexibility at the schools to administer those tests throughout the week to employees who are at that site. So that'll be easier for us to do and definitely hoping to maintain smooth operations without having employees leave the campus,” Fernandez said.

GDOE has identified and trained school nurses and 108 employees to administer the ABBOT Binax Now testing kit.

The nasal test which will be used is not as invasive as the COVID-19 PCR test.

“The Abbott Binax doesn’t require a medical professional such as a nurse or a doctor. We needed three individuals a primary, secondary and tertiary person to volunteer to test at their schools and so the nurse is the lead as far as the primary individual that does the testing,” said Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz.

The 108 GDOE employees trained to conduct the test, had to demonstrate to Public Health officials how to administer the testing kits and were fitted for the N95 face mask before being certified. Cruz said no other criteria or medical background was needed.

“The BinaxNow test is essentially a self-test, you can have someone assist you but it can also be done as a self-test. This is the lower nasal area not the deeper … where they go toward your brain,” Fernandez said.

The nasal test kits are provided by Public Health to test employees and students, however the supply is limited.

“Because we're getting a lot of questions about whether there is going to be consideration of alternative types of rapid tests and our understanding is that Public Health is looking to procure additional tests, possibly saliva tests, once we exhaust the current supply of Abbott BinaxNow tests,” said Fernandez, who believes the nasal test kits will expire in November.

If there are alternative testing kits to be used in the future, GDOE will have to retrain the employees designated to administer tests at the school sites.

The plan to test students for COVID-19 is being developed.

GDOE has indicated that testing students will not occur before parents are informed and input about the paln is received. GDOE has 90 days from the implementation of the student screening test plan to test 10% of the student population.