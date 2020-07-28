This year's commemoration of the march to Manenggon during World War II will be held virtually.

The Manenggon Memorial Foundation said in a press release that the annual Hasso Manenggon commemoration will be a virtual tribute to close out this year's Liberation events.

"Protecting the health and well-being of our WWII survivors, their families and the public is of highest priority," the press release stated.

"Manåmko' survivors confirm that the COVID situation is serious 'sa' mampus chat'saga yan na'ma'añao' but tremendously pales in comparison to their experiences during WWII. We will continue our mission to honor all survivors, both alive and passed, and all victims. This year, in lieu of a public memorial, we will honor them through media and formats easily accessible to all."

Organizers said additional information on how to access the virtual ceremony will be forthcoming.

The march

At the tail end of World War II, just before the American invasion in July 1944, thousands of CHamoru people were forced to march to Manenggon, making it the site of large concentration camps.

Tales of the march – which included pregnant women, the elderly and the sick – have been told and retold in the ongoing effort to ensure the strength of the island's people and their struggles are not forgotten.

The Manenggon camp was the largest on Guam with as many as 15,000 occupants, and was set up on both sides of the Ylig River, according to Guampedia. After the war, many people stayed in the area for months because their homes had been destroyed. The U.S. military opened a refugee camp called Yona Camp.