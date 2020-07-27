A family in Mangilao found out Friday morning their car and various personal and household items had gone missing.

They have a video that shows a suspect – possibly a man or a teen – and would like the public to help with information that police can use to solve the crime.

The incident happened at 2:41 a.m. Friday at a house at Mariposa Park along Route 10.

The suspect stole a purse that had credit cards, a Social Security card and various other forms of IDs.

He also took an airsoft shotgun, an Amazon Echo speaker, an LG sound dock, a Gemini speaker and a rose gold A10 Samsung phone, the family of Janice Castro stated in a Facebook post and in an email to The Guam Daily Post.

The suspect is seen climbing through the house's living room window.

He left his slippers and took off with the slippers of a female member of the household.

"He also went into our refrigerator and took a bottle of Sprite! He left with everything he stole inside my mom's car! So please help us find this male teenager or man," the family said in its plea.

How to help

Anyone with information on the burglary and theft is asked to call Guam Police Department dispatch at 472-8911. Anonymous tips can also be sent in to Guam Crime Stoppers at 477-HELP.