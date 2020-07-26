A family in Mangilao found out Friday morning their car and various personal and household items went missing.

They have a video that shows a suspect – possibly a man or a teen – and would like the public to help with information that police can use to solve the crime.

The incident happened at 2:41 a.m. on July 24 at a house at Mariposa Park along Route 10.

The suspect stole a purse that had credit cards, Social Security, and various other forms of IDs.

The suspect also took an airsoft shotgun, an Amazon echo, an LG sound dock, a Gemini speaker, and a rose gold A10 Samsung phone, the family of Janice Castro stated in a Facebook post and by email to The Guam Daily Post.

The suspect is seen climbing through the house’s living room window.

The suspect left his slippers and took off with the slippers of a female member of the household.

“He also went into our refrigerator and took a bottle of Sprite! He left with everything he stole inside my mom’s car! So please help us find this male teenager or man,” according to the family’s plea.

Call

Anyone with information on the burglary and theft is asked to call GPD dispatch at 472-8911. Tips can also be sent in to the Guam CrimeStoppers at 477-HELP.