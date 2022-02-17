Guam has started seeing the stabilization of its supply of COVID-19 testing kits and treatment, allowing today's reopening of the monoclonal antibody treatment at the Mangilao Senior Citizen Center, according to Department of Public Health and Social Services incident commander Fernando Esteves on Wednesday.

The Mangilao clinic temporarily closed in January due to a shortage of medicines and supplies.

There are 41,000 COVID-19 testing kits in the current inventory, with an additional 70,000 expected to arrive shortly, Esteves said.

But testing continues to be prioritized for those with symptoms and those who are close contacts who are considered high risk, such as being elderly and with diabetes, hypertension or other chronic conditions.

Newest treatment option

Esteves said DPHSS also ordered 190 doses of the newly-authorized antibody treatment Bebtelovima, which has been found to work against the highly transmissible omicron variant.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Feb. 11 authorized Bebtelovimab for emergency use in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and who are at high risk of progression to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.

Bebtelovima's effectiveness, however, is not as high as Sotrovimab, which is why the latter remains the therapeutic of choice, said Annette David, lead epidemiologist for Guam's State Epidemiological Outcomes Workgroup.

But it is important to have all of these options available for Guam's needs, she said.

Esteves said some 145 patients have so far been treated with Sotrovimab. Prior to that, Guam was using Regen-COV.

When asked whether any of the patients given Sotrovimab still ended up hospitalized, Esteves said that an audit will be conducted, as was done during the delta surge.

"That audit will happen but right now there's been no reports. I'm very positive that hospitals would report as part of their patient history," he said, adding that would be "a very big red flag" when a patient still was hospitalized after getting the treatment.

Based on information from clinics and persons who received the treatment, the patients begin to feel much better soon after getting the treatment, David said.

"If you talk to people who had it, they see it almost as, in a sense, a miracle drug because their sense of well-being or feeling better happens relatively quickly after getting the infusion. That’s anecdotal though," she said.

Guam also has the antiviral pills Paxlovid and Molnupiravir. They require a doctor's prescription, and can be picked up at some private pharmacies.

UOG clinic closing

The University of Guam Calvo Field House, which has been a COVID-19 vaccination site since early 2020, will be closing Feb. 26, the Joint Information Center reported.

People are encouraged to schedule appointments now through tinyurl.com/vaxguam or visit the UOG clinic as a walk-in on or before Saturday, Feb. 26.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will still be available through the Northern Region Community Health Center in Dededo and Southern Region Community Health Center in Inalahån. To schedule an appointment at these clinics, visit tinyurl.com/covidstopswithme.