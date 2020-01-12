Sen. Will Castro, who recently announced he will run for Guam delegate to Congress, toured Manhita Farms in Dededo on Friday morning with representatives from the CNMI Legislature.

The farm is working to provide greater sustainability and increased food security.

Castro walked the rows of growing produce and said what he saw “proves that we can achieve greater food security and a larger organic footprint if we work together."

Manhita Farms uses sustainable agricultural practices to offer fruits and vegetables to local grocers.

“Beneficial reuse is alive and well at Manhita Farms,” Castro said. “Commodities that might otherwise end up in our shrinking landfill are being repurposed into mulch. It’s encouraging for my colleagues and I to see this operation, so that we may explore ways to help others in the industry to expand and thrive.”